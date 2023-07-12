Phone call anxiety: 5 signs that indicate you are having a rare disorder

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Here are a few signs that indicate you are having phone call anxiety.

Have you ever felt anxious or scared before making or receiving a phone call? If so, you may be suffering from phone call anxiety. Phone call anxiety is a type of social anxiety disorder, an umbrella term for mental health conditions that involve extreme fear in social situations.

Recently, therapist Alison Seponara took to her Instagram handle to share a post regarding phone call anxiety and she has also listed a few signs.

It’s important to know the signs and symptoms of phone call anxiety so that you can get the help you need. Here are the top five signs that could indicate phone call anxiety:

Excessive Worry: If you find yourself worrying excessively about making or receiving phone calls, this could be a sign of phone call anxiety. People with this condition may worry about what the other person might think of them or what might happen during the call. These worries can lead to feelings of extreme fear and discomfort.

Avoidance: One of the primary signs of phone call anxiety is avoidance. If you find yourself avoiding making or receiving phone calls, even when doing so is necessary, it could be a sign that you’re suffering from this condition.

Physical Symptoms: Phone call anxiety often manifests itself in physical symptoms such as shaking, sweating, and difficulty breathing. People with this condition may also experience nausea, chest pain, and headaches when faced with making or receiving a phone call.

Excessive Preparation: People with phone call anxiety often go to great lengths to prepare for a phone call. They may script out what they plan on saying or practice conversations in their head beforehand. These strategies are intended to reduce their anxiety but often have the opposite effect.

Social Isolation: Lastly, people with phone call anxiety may become socially isolated, avoiding social activities like group calls and meetings where they would have to make or receive a phone call. This isolation can lead to feelings of loneliness and depression that further exacerbate the anxiety associated with making or receiving a phone call.

