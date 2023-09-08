Pashmina Shawls to Quilts: NGMA to showcase Kashmir's art for spouses of G20 leaders

Follow us on Image Source : ANI NGMA to showcase Kashmir's art for spouses of G20 leaders.

As the leaders of the G20 gather in New Delhi, the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) in India is preparing to showcase the art of Kashmir to the spouses of the G20 leaders on September 9. NGMA has collaborated with Wrap Studio to promote traditional Kashmiri art and handicrafts. According to the ANI reports, a 45-minute tour at the'Roots and Routes: Past Present and Continuous' will be provided to spouses of leaders participating in G20.

NGMA's exhibit features a range of art and handicrafts from Kashmir, such as pashmina shawls, quilts, and other handcrafted items. Pashmina shawls are one of the most iconic pieces of Kashmiri art. These hand-dyed and intricately woven shawls are made from the fine wool of the Changthangi goat and embody centuries of craftsmanship and tradition. The shawls come in a variety of styles, colours and patterns – all unique to their makers.

Quilts are another piece of Kashmiri art that will be featured at the exhibit. These quilts are made from layers of cotton fabric sewn together by hand. The fabric is often hand-painted or block-printed with colourful designs, making each quilt one-of-a-kind. This type of quilting has been a part of Kashmiri culture for centuries and is now gaining popularity around the world.

While speaking to ANI, Wrap Studio CEO Siddharth Saigal says, "We are proudly representing the art of Kashmir in different formats. We are presenting some beautiful hand paintings from Odisha and some fashionable products like indigo on Pashmina and reformatting the fabric of Pashmina into the usage of garments like jackets and sarees to give the delegates a variety of options."

The exhibit will also feature other traditional handicrafts from Kashmir, such as carpets, wood carvings, embroidery and jewellery. Each piece is unique to its maker and embodies their own personal story and style. These items have been carefully selected by Wrap Studio to give an authentic representation of Kashmir’s art and culture.

At NGMA’s exhibit, G20 spouses will have the opportunity to learn more about this beautiful art form and gain a better understanding of the vibrant culture it represents. Through this exhibition, NGMA hopes to promote a bit of Kashmir’s culture and to help bridge the cultural divide between India and its neighbours.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: G20 Summit: Foreign delegates get warm welcome with live shehnai performance at Bharat Mandapam | WATCH

Read More Lifestyle News