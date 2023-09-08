G20 Summit: Foreign delegates get warm welcome with live shehnai performance at Bharat Mandapam | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI G20 Summit to be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

India is hosting the G20 Summit in 2023 for the first time in history. The Summit, which is being held in the national capital of India on September 9 and 10, will see top leaders of the world arriving in New Delhi. India will not only be showcasing its changed image, which is now of one of the global leaders, but also exhibit country's rich culture and heritage to the world. Several global leaders have already started to arrive in New Delhi for the Summit and are receiving grand and warm welcome.

The venue for Delhi G20 Summit is Bharat Mandapam, located in Pragati Maidan. At the venue, the foreign delegates are warmly greeted with a live shehnai performance and other classical musical intrumental, showcasing India's traditional musical heritage.

A video was shared by news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) on X (formerly Twitter), featuring musicians playing tabla, shehnai, and sitar for the guests.

For the G20 Summit in New Delhi, several top world leaders have arrived in the national capital with their delegates on Friday. Some of these leaders include British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, among others have already arrived for the event.

Ahead of the Summit, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi published a blog highlighting the goal of the event. He said that for India, the G20 Presidency is not just a high-level diplomatic endeavour. As the Mother of Democracy and a model of diversity, we opened the doors of this experience to the world.

