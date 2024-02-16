Master chef Imtiaz Qureshi, Padma Shri awardee who revived Dum Pukht, dies at 93

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Chef Imtiaz Qureshi passes away at 93

Legendary Indian chef Imtiaz Qureshi, the visionary behind the culinary excellence of ITC Hotels, passed away this morning, February 16, 2024. This heartbreaking news was shared by the celebrity chef Kunal Kapur on his social media handle. Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, chef Kunal tweeted, "With great sadness and a heavy heart, I regret to inform you of the heartbreaking news of the passing of Padma Shri chef Mr. Imtiaz Qureshi, who departed from this world earlier this morning."

He also highlighted chef Imtiaz Qureshi's culinary achievements and emphasised that his legacy will be "remembered and cherished" forever. “His culinary legacy and contributions will forever be remembered and cherished. May his soul find eternal peace and may his memory continue to inspire us all," Chef Kunal added.

Restaurateur and founder of Indigo Hospitality P Ltd, Anurag Katriar, also took to the social media platform X and expressed his condolences for the departed soul. "End of an era," he remarked. "Just heard that the legendary Master chef, Imtiaz Qureshi, the man behind Dum Pukht and Bukhara and many other iconic places, is no more. He was undoubtedly the original rockstar of the Indian Culinary World! RIP Chef!" the tweet read.

Imtiaz Qureshi, aged 93, was born in Lucknow on February 2, 1931. Apart from his remarkable contributions to ITC Hotels, he is renowned for his iconic eateries such as Dum Pukht and Bukhara in New Delhi, which played a pivotal role in elevating Indian cuisine to international acclaim.

His culinary journey commenced under the guidance of his uncle, and he further honed his skills during his tenure at Krishna Caterers, where he served the Indian Army during the Sino-Indian War of 1962. Joining hands with ITC Hotels in 1979, he etched his name in history with his groundbreaking culinary innovations.

Throughout his illustrious career, chef Imtiaz had the privilege of catering at prestigious events, including banquets hosted by the Prime Minister and the President of India. His dedication and expertise earned him widespread recognition, culminating in the Padma Shri award in 2016, a testament to his significant contributions to the culinary arts.

