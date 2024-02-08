Got leftover rice? Try these 5 easy-to-make recipes with them

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 easy-to-make recipes with leftover rice

Leftover rice often finds itself pushed to the back of the fridge, forgotten and overlooked. However, with a little creativity, those neglected grains can be transformed into delicious and satisfying meals. From savoury stir-fries to comforting soups and desserts, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you're looking to reduce food waste or simply seeking inspiration for your next meal, get creative in the kitchen and make the most out of your leftovers. From vegetable fried rice to rice pudding, here are five easy-to-make recipes that will breathe new life into your leftover rice.

Vegetable Fried Rice

Vegetable fried rice is a classic dish that is quick to prepare and customisable to suit your taste preferences. Start by sauteing diced onions, garlic, and your choice of vegetables such as bell peppers, carrots, peas, and broccoli in a pan with some oil. Add the leftover rice and stir-fry until heated through. Season with soy sauce, sesame oil, and a pinch of salt and pepper. For added protein, you can toss in some scrambled eggs, tofu, or cooked shrimp. Garnish with chopped green onions and enjoy a flavourful and nutritious meal in minutes.

Rice and Bean Burritos

Turn your leftover rice into a hearty filling for burritos. Simply mix the rice with cooked beans (such as black beans or kidney beans), diced tomatoes, corn, and your favourite spices like cumin, chili powder, and paprika. Warm tortillas on a skillet, spoon the rice and bean mixture onto each tortilla, and top with shredded cheese, avocado slices, and salsa. Roll up the burritos, tuck in the sides, and serve with a dollop of sour cream or greek yogurt for a satisfying tex-mex meal.

Rice Pudding

For a comforting dessert or breakfast option, repurpose your leftover rice into creamy rice pudding. In a saucepan, combine the rice with milk (or a dairy-free alternative) and sweeten with sugar, honey, or maple syrup to taste. Add flavourings such as vanilla extract, cinnamon, and nutmeg for extra warmth and depth of flavor. Cook the mixture over low heat, stirring frequently, until thickened to your desired consistency. Serve warm or chilled, garnished with a sprinkle of cinnamon or fresh fruit for a delightful treat.

Stuffed Bell Peppers

Transform leftover rice into a filling for stuffed bell peppers. Cut the tops off bell peppers and remove the seeds and membranes. In a bowl, mix together the rice with cooked ground meat (such as beef, turkey, or sausage), diced vegetables, tomato sauce, herbs, and spices. Stuff the mixture into the hollowed-out bell peppers and place them in a baking dish. Cover with foil and bake until the peppers are tender and the filling is heated through. Top with cheese during the last few minutes of baking for a gooey and delicious finish.

Rice and Veggie Soup

Create a comforting and nourishing soup using leftover rice and assorted vegetables. In a large pot, saute onions, garlic, and any vegetables you have on hand, such as carrots, celery, zucchini, and spinach, until softened. Add broth (vegetable or chicken) and bring to a simmer. Stir in the leftover rice and let the soup cook until the flavors meld together. Season with salt, pepper, and herbs like thyme or parsley. Serve piping hot with a crusty bread roll for a satisfying meal that's perfect for chilly days.

ALSO READ: Struggling to lose weight? Try these healthy makhana recipe