Struggling to lose weight? Try these healthy makhana recipes

Are you on a weight loss journey and finding it challenging to stick to your goals? Incorporating healthy, nutritious snacks into your diet can make a significant difference. One such snack that is gaining popularity for its health benefits is makhana, also known as fox nuts or lotus seeds. Makhana is not only low in calories but also packed with essential nutrients like protein, fiber, and antioxidants, making it an excellent choice for those looking to shed some pounds. So, why wait? Add these 5 delicious and healthy makhana recipes to your weight loss diet and embark on a journey to become a healthier you.

Spicy Roasted Makhana

Ingredients required:

2 cups makhana

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon chaat masala

Salt to taste

How to make:

Heat olive oil in a pan over medium heat.

Add makhana to the pan and roast them until they become crisp and crunchy.

Sprinkle cayenne pepper, cumin powder, chaat masala, and salt over the roasted makhana and toss well to coat evenly.

Let the makhana cool down completely before storing them in an airtight container.

Makhana Salad

Ingredients required:

2 cups makhana

1 cup chopped vegetables (cucumber, bell peppers, tomatoes)

1/4 cup chopped coriander leaves

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

How to make:

Roast makhana in a pan until they turn crispy.

In a large bowl, mix roasted makhana with chopped vegetables and coriander leaves.

Add lemon juice, salt, and pepper to the salad and toss well to combine.

Serve immediately as a healthy and refreshing snack option.

Makhana Chaat

Ingredients required:

2 cups makhana

1/2 cup boiled chickpeas

1/4 cup chopped onion

1/4 cup chopped tomato

1/4 cup chopped coriander leaves

1 tablespoon tamarind chutney

1 tablespoon mint chutney

Chaat masala

Salt to taste

How to make:

Roast makhana until they become crunchy.

In a large bowl, mix roasted makhana with boiled chickpeas, chopped onion, tomato, and coriander leaves.

Drizzle tamarind chutney and mint chutney over the mixture.

Sprinkle chaat masala and salt according to your taste preference.

Toss well to combine all the ingredients evenly and serve immediately.

Makhana Smoothie

Ingredients required:

1 cup soaked makhana

1 ripe banana

1/2 cup yogurt

1/2 cup milk (or almond milk for a dairy-free option)

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon powder

How to make:

In a blender, combine soaked makhana, banana, yogurt, milk, honey, and cinnamon powder.

Blend until smooth and creamy.

Pour the smoothie into glasses and serve chilled.

Makhana Stir-Fry

Ingredients required:

2 cups makhana

1 cup mixed vegetables (carrots, beans, peas)

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

Salt and pepper to taste

How to make:

Heat olive oil in a pan and add cumin seeds. Let them splutter.

Add mixed vegetables to the pan and stir-fry until they are cooked but still crunchy.

Add makhana to the pan along with turmeric powder, salt, and pepper.

Stir-fry everything together for a few minutes until makhana is heated through.

Serve hot as a nutritious and filling snack or side dish.

