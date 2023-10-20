Navratri Day 6: Maa Katyayani puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, mantra & more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Navratri Day 6: Maa Katyayani puja vidhi

The sixth day of Navratri is dedicated to Mata Katyayani, the sixth form of Goddess Durga. She is depicted as a warrior goddess who fought evil forces, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil. Let's take a look into the significance of this day, puja vidhi, samagri, auspicious timings (shubh muhurat) and more.

Maa Katyayani: Significance

Maa Katyayani represents strength and valor. She is depicted as a warrior goddess who fought evil forces, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil. Worshipping her is believed to grant devotees courage, protection, and blessings for a harmonious life.

Navratri Day 6 colour

Green, which depicts harmony and growth is the colour of the sixth day of Navratri. Wearing green cloths on day 6 of Navratri represents Katyayani's protection, bravery and well-being.

Navratri Day 6 puja timing

According to Drik Panchang, here are the auspicious timings for the worship of Maa Katyayani today

Brahma Muhurta: The most favorable time to begin your day for spiritual practices is from 04:44 AM to 05:34 AM.

The most favorable time to begin your day for spiritual practices is from 04:44 AM to 05:34 AM. Abhijit Muhurat: Another auspicious period falls between 11:43 AM and 12:28 PM. This is a propitious time for performing rituals and pujas.

Another auspicious period falls between 11:43 AM and 12:28 PM. This is a propitious time for performing rituals and pujas. Vijaya Muhurta: The time of victory and success is from 01:59 PM to 02:45 PM. Activities during this period are believed to yield positive results.

The time of victory and success is from 01:59 PM to 02:45 PM. Activities during this period are believed to yield positive results. Ravi Yoga: The Ravi Yoga, which is considered a beneficial planetary combination, will be in effect from 06:25 AM to 08:41 PM. This is a harmonious alignment of celestial energies for positive outcomes.

Navratri Day 6: Puja Vidhi & Samagri

Start your day by taking a refreshing bath and dressing in clean, new clothes. After that, make sure to tidy up the area where you'll be performing your puja (prayer or worship). Next, adorn the idol of Maa Katyayani with fresh, fragrant flowers as an offering. This simple routine sets a pure and welcoming atmosphere for your worship on this special day.

Puja Samagri (Items Required)

Idol or image of Maa Katyayani

Diya (lamp) and incense

Kalash with water, mango leaves, and coconut

Flowers

Sindoor (vermilion)

Fruits and sweets for offering

Aarti thali (plate) with a diya and camphor

Navratri Day 6: Mantras

Om Devi Katyayanyai Namah

Chandrahasojjvalakara Shardulavaravahana। Katyayani Shubham Dadyad Devi Danavaghatini

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Katyayani Rupena Samsthita Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

Read More Lifestyle News