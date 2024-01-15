Miss America 2024: First active-duty US Army officer Madison Marsh wins the title

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM US Army officer Madison Marsh wins the 'Miss America 2024' title.

The Miss America pageant has always been a celebration of beauty, grace, and intelligence. It is a platform that showcases women from all walks of life, empowering them to use their voices and make a difference in the world. In 2024, the pageant made history with the crowning of the first active-duty US Army officer as Miss America: Madison Marsh on Sunday (Monday, January 15 IST) in Orlando, Florida.

Madison Marsh won the title of Miss America after defeating 51 competitors who represented all 50 US states as well as the District of Columbia. Ellie Breaux placed first, followed by Cydney Bridges of Indiana in second place, Mallory Hudson of Kentucky in third place, and Caroline Parente of Rhode Island in fourth place, while Madison emerged victorious as Miss America. Madison was crowned at the event by Wisconsin's Grace Stanke, the 2023 Miss America winner.

Madison Marsh is not your typical beauty queen. She is a 22-year-old Second Lieutenant serving in the US Army. And now, she has added another feather to her cap by winning the title of Miss America 2024. This news has taken the world by storm and for all the right reasons. It is a victory not just for Madison but for all women in the military who have been breaking barriers and shattering stereotypes.

Madison was reportedly questioned about her aspirations for Miss America during the questionnaire round. In response, Miss America highlighted her military experience as evidence of her dedication to learning and leading "with passion". During the discussion round, she also brought up her mother, who passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2018. Madison's mother's death led her to establish the Whitney Marsh Foundation to generate funds for cancer research.