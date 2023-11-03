Lord of Medicine in Hinduism - His teachings, legacy and more

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL The tale of the Lord of Indian medicine.

India, known for its diverse culture and ancient practices, has a rich history when it comes to medicine. One name that stands out in this realm is that of Lord Dhanvantri, the Hindu deity considered to be the lord of Indian medicine. His significance in the Indian medical system is unparalleled, and his teachings and contributions are still highly revered in modern times. Here we will delve into the story of Lord Dhanvantari and understand why he is considered the lord of Indian medicine.

The Origin of Lord Dhanvantari

The origins of Lord Dhanvantari can be traced back to ancient Hindu mythology. According to legend, he was an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, the preserver amongst the trinity of Hindu gods. It is believed that during the churning of the ocean by the Devas (Gods) and Asuras (Demons), a pot containing the nectar of immortality emerged. Lord Dhanvantari appeared from this pot holding the nectar, hence earning him the name ‘Dhanvantari,’ which means ‘one who holds the pot of nectar.’

Lord Dhanvantari is usually depicted as a handsome deity with four arms holding a conch, a discus, a pot of nectar, and a medicinal plant. He is also often portrayed as sitting on a lotus flower or riding on a chariot pulled by four horses. This depiction symbolizes his divine powers and his connection with nature.

The Teachings of Lord Dhanvantari

Lord Dhanvantari is considered to be the pioneer in Indian medicine and is believed to have bestowed mankind with the knowledge and wisdom of Ayurveda, also known as the ‘science of life.’ Ayurveda is an ancient system of traditional medicine that originated in India over 5,000 years ago. It is based on the belief that the mind, body, and spirit are interconnected and that the key to good health lies in maintaining a balance between them.

Lord Dhanvantari is said to have taught the principles of Ayurveda to a group of sages who then passed it down through generations. His teachings covered various aspects of health, including prevention, cure, and longevity. He emphasized the importance of a healthy lifestyle, proper diet, and herbal remedies for treating diseases.

His contributions to Ayurveda can be found in various ancient texts and scriptures such as the Charaka Samhita and Sushruta Samhita. These texts contain detailed information about different illnesses and their treatments, as well as guidelines for maintaining a healthy life.

The Significance of Lord Dhanvantari in Indian Medicine

Lord Dhanvantari’s teachings have had a profound impact on the Indian medical system and continue to be relevant even today. His philosophy of treating the root cause of an illness rather than just the symptoms is at the core of Ayurveda. This approach has gained popularity worldwide, with many people turning to Ayurveda for its natural and holistic approach to healing.

Apart from Ayurveda, Lord Dhanvantari’s contribution to Indian medicine can also be seen in other traditional healing practices such as Yoga and Meditation. These practices are known to improve overall well-being and are often used in conjunction with Ayurvedic treatments.

In India, Lord Dhanvantari is celebrated on ‘Dhanteras,’ a festival dedicated to him, which falls on the thirteenth day of the Hindu month of Ashwin. On this day, people worship Lord Dhanvantari and offer prayers for good health and prosperity. It is also a common tradition to buy new utensils or gold on this day as it is believed to bring good luck.

The Legacy of Lord Dhanvantari

Lord Dhanvantari’s legacy continues to thrive in modern times, and his teachings are being revived and integrated into the mainstream healthcare system. Ayurveda is gaining recognition globally, and more and more people are turning to this ancient practice for its many benefits.

In India, several institutions and organisations are dedicated to the study and practice of Ayurveda, keeping Lord Dhanvantari’s teachings alive.

Moreover, in recent years, the Indian government has taken significant steps to promote Ayurveda by establishing institutes and universities dedicated to the study of Ayurveda. This recognition and support from the government further solidified Lord Dhanvantari’s position as the lord of Indian medicine.

Lord Dhanvantari Mantra

Chant this below-mentioned mantra to get rid of any kind of illness.

"Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaaya Dhanvantaraye Amrita-kalasha HastaayaSarva-amaya Vinashaaya Trailokya Naathaya Dhanvantri Maha-vishnave Namaha".

