When is Ahoi Ashtami? Know date, Puja timings, significance and rituals

Ahoi Ashtami, also known as Ahoi Mata or Ahoi Ashtami Vrat, is a Hindu festival celebrated by mothers for the well-being and long life of their children. It falls on the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of the Hindu month of Kartik, which usually falls in October or November according to the Gregorian calendar. This year, Ahoi Ashtami will be observed on November 5, 2023.

The word 'Ahoi' is derived from the Sanskrit word 'Aho' which means 'day' and 'Ashtami' means 'eighth day'. Hence, Ahoi Ashtami is celebrated on the eighth day of the month of Kartik. It is said that on this auspicious day, mothers fast from sunrise to sunset for the longevity and prosperity of their children. The fast is broken only after sighting the stars in the evening and offering prayers to Ahoi Mata.

According to Hindu mythology, Ahoi Mata is considered to be an incarnation of Goddess Parvati, the consort of Lord Shiva. It is believed that she appeared before a mother who was worried about her seven sons and blessed her with eight sons. Since then, Ahoi Mata has been worshipped as a symbol of motherly love and protection.

On this day, mothers offer prayers to Ahoi Mata and perform rituals to seek her blessings for the well-being of their children. The puja timings for Ahoi Ashtami are based on the sunrise and sunset timings in a particular region. In most parts of India, the puja is performed during Ashtami Tithi (eighth day) after sunrise and before the moonrise. However, the exact timings may vary from place to place.

The preparations for Ahoi Ashtami begin a day before with cleaning and decorating the house. On the day of the festival, mothers wake up early in the morning and take a bath before sunrise. They then offer prayers to Ahoi Mata and draw her image on the walls or floors of their house using red powder (kumkum) or rice flour. This is followed by offering fruits, sweets, and other traditional dishes to the Goddess.

Ahoi Ashtami Puja Timings (According to Drik Panchang):

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 12:59 AM (November 05, 2023)

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 03:18 AM (November 06, 2023)

Significance of Ahoi Ashtami

The significance of Ahoi Ashtami goes beyond just seeking blessings for children. It promotes the importance of motherhood and highlights the selflessness and unconditional love of a mother towards her children. It is also believed that by observing this fast, mothers can rid themselves of any past sins and attain salvation.

Ahoi Ashtami is not just limited to mothers with sons, but daughters are also encouraged to observe this vrat for their well-being and prosperity. It is a festival that celebrates the bond between a mother and her children, and the blessings of Ahoi Mata are believed to protect and guide them always.

Rituals of Ahoi Ashtami

The main ritual of Ahoi Ashtami is the fast observed by mothers. They abstain from eating or drinking anything throughout the day. The fast is only broken after sighting the stars in the evening. Some devotees also perform a partial fast, where they only consume fruits and milk during the day. It is believed that this fast helps in removing obstacles and bringing prosperity to the family.

Apart from offering prayers, mothers also perform a special puja for their children's well-being. They take a pitcher (karwa) and draw images of their seven sons on it using henna (mehendi). This pitcher is then filled with water and kept aside for the puja. After breaking the fast, mothers offer prayers to the moon god and then break their fast by consuming water from the pitcher.

In some regions, Ahoi Ashtami is also celebrated as a community festival. Women gather together in groups and perform the puja together. They also exchange sweets and gifts, spreading joy and happiness among each other.

