Kab hai Diwali 2023? Date, puja, shubh muhurat and more

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL It is considered auspicious to worship Ganesh-Lakshmi on the evening of Diwali

According to the Hindu calendar, the festival of Diwali is celebrated on the Krishna Paksha Amavasya date of Kartik month. It is believed that on the day of Diwali, Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya after killing Lankapati Ravan. The entire Ayodhya was decorated with lamps to celebrate his return. For this reason, the festival of Diwali is celebrated on this day and is also called the festival of lights. Along with this, Mother Lakshmi had appeared on this day during the churning of the ocean. For this reason, there is a tradition to worship Goddess Lakshmi on this day. According to the calendar, it is considered auspicious to worship Ganesh-Lakshmi on the evening of Diwali. Know the subh muhurat, puja vidhi, and mantra of Ganesh-Lakshmi pujan.

Diwali Subh Muhurat

Amavasya Tithi Start – 12th November – 02:44 PM

Amavasya date ending - 13th November - till 02:56

Lakshmi Puja time - 12th November from 05:19 pm to 07:19 pm

Diwali puja vidhi

Perform Diwali puja after seeing the auspicious time.

Clean the house.

Decorate the temple with lamps and flowers.

Install the idol of Lord Ganesha along with Goddess Lakshmi.

Worship Lord Ganesha and Lakshmi with flowers and Akshat.

Apply tilak of roli and sandalwood.

Offer a garland of flowers.

Offer white sweets.

Light a ghee lamp.

Conclude the puja with Aarti.

Also Read: Lunar Eclipse 2023: Will it be visible in India? Know Chandra Grahan's Date, Time, and Other Details

Diwali 2023: Mantras

In the Hindu religion, Lord Ganesha is worshiped before any auspicious work. This mantra should be chanted while invoking Lord Ganesha while worshiping on Diwali.

Vakratunda Mahakaya Suryakoti Samprabha.

This mantra of Lord Ganesha should also be chanted. It is believed that with this Lord Ganesha bestows wisdom on you and removes all the obstacles from your life.

Om Ekadantay Vidmahe Vakratundaya Dhimahi Tanno Buddhi Prachodayat.

Chant mantra to get the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi on Diwali

Mother Lakshmi is mainly worshiped on the day of Diwali. Every person wants that with the grace of Goddess Lakshmi, their house becomes full of wealth. To please Goddess Lakshmi on Diwali, you can chant these mantras during worship. Lotus rosary should be used to chant the mantras of Goddess Lakshmi.

Om Shri Hreem Shri Kamle Kamlalaye Prasid Prasid,

Om Shri Hreem Shri Mahalakshmayai Namah.

Read More Lifestyle News