Lunar Eclipse 2023: Will it be visible in India? Know Chandra Grahan Date, Time and Other Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan) 2023

Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan) 2023: Get ready to witness another celestial event this weekend as the Partial Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan) will begin on Saturday, October 28, and continue till Sunday, October 2n9. For the unversed, a lunar eclipse happens when the Earth moves between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow on the Moon. Imagine the Earth as a big ball, the Sun as a bright light, and the Moon as a smaller ball. When the Earth gets in the way, its shadow falls on the Moon, making it look like the Moon is disappearing or changing colours.

What are the types of Lunar Eclipse?

Total Lunar Eclipse: During a total lunar eclipse, the Earth completely covers the Moon, and the Moon can appear to turn a reddish or coppery colour. This happens because some of the sunlight passing through the Earth's atmosphere is bent and filtered, and the red hues are the ones that make it through, giving the Moon its reddish tint. This effect is often called a "blood moon." Partial Lunar Eclipse: In a partial lunar eclipse, only a part of the Moon is covered by the Earth's shadow. It can look like a bite has been taken out of the Moon or a dark section appears on one side.

Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan) 2023 Date: When Will it Begin?

The partial lunar eclipse will begin on Saturday, October 28, and continue till Sunday, October 29.

Lunar Eclipse Timing

The lunar eclipse is set to commence at approximately 11:31 PM in India on Saturday (October 28th). On Sunday, October 29, the lunar eclipse is expected to last for 1 hr 19 minutes from 1:05 AM to 2:24 AM. Around 1:05 AM on Sunday (Indian Standard Time - IST), the Moon will experience the deeper, darker part of the Earth's shadow, known as the umbra, covering a portion of its surface during the lunar eclipse.

Will Chandra Grahan be visible in India?

As per NASA, the eclipse will be visible in all parts of India. Besides, it will be observed in regions of the Eastern Hemisphere, such as Africa, Europe, Asia, and certain areas of Australia. However, those in the Americas may not have the chance to witness the eclipse, but some parts of Brazil will get to see it when the Moon rises. If you miss this eclipse, don't worry; there will be another opportunity to see one on September 17th, 2024.

Read More Lifestyle News