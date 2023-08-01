Kiara Advani takes a dip in ocean wearing expensive monokini; its price will SHOCK you

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kiara Advani celebrates her birthday with Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani, the next big star of Bollywood, celebrated her 31st birthday with her husband Sidharth Malhotra. Advani on Monday shared a video with husband on Instagram with a sweet note. And their exotic birthday celebration is grabbing eyeballs on social media.

In the viral video, Advani and Malhotra can be seen jumping into the ocean from a yacht screaming and celebrating as they swam through the ocean. While Malhotra sported a pair of red shorts, Advani was seen in a stunning monokini that has left fashion mogul wanting to know more about the swimwear.

For those unversed, Kiara Advani's black monokini is from the luxury brand Norma Kamali. The monokini has silver studs and a deep-low scoop back and neck. The price of the monokini will shock you, but undoubtedly it's a must-have monokini and is worth $575 which is almost Rs 47, 317 in Indian rupees.

Norma Kamali's monokini

Born as Alia Advani, Kiara has successfully created a niche for herself in Hindi cinema and is accredited with multiple blockbuster hits like Bhool Bhulaiya 2.0, Jugg Jugg Jeeyo, Shershaah, Kabir Singh, among several others. The actor was last seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in SatyaPrem Ki Katha directed by Sameer Sanjay Vidwans. The film follows the love story of Sattu and Katha whose arranged marriage setting changes their lives forever.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Netflix's Mission Majnu and has Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre's Yodha in his kitty.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot on February 7, 2023, at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, and looked dreamy in Manish Malhotra's wedding outfits. The couple fell in love with each other while shooting for Shershaah and became one of the most-loved couples in Bollywood in recent times.

