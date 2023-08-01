Sara Ali Khan-Aditya Roy Kapur flaunt their hot chemistry; turn showstoppers for Shantanu and Nikhil

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FDCI Sara Ali Khan-Aditya Roy Kapur's ramp walk

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan turned showstoppers for fashion designers Shantanu and Nikhil at the India Couture Week 2023 in Delhi. Several pictures and videos of the actors from the event emerged online. The actors donned traditional attires designed by the couturiers for the special fashion gala at Taj Palace. For the event, Sara wore a peach and silver lehenga, a blouse and a cape. Aditya Roy Kapur was seen in a beige sherwani and cream pants.

Sara Ali Khan-Aditya Roy's outfits

Sara opted for a peachy cream-hued lehenga adorned with ivory embellishments. The actress paired the stunning ensemble with a shimmery bustier blouse. A sheer long cape attached to her modern bride lehenga definitely amped up her overall look. On the other hand, Aditya was dressed in a cream bandhgala sherwani paired with white salwar. The standout detail in the outfit was the pocket extending into a pleated detail.

The duo made an eye-catching appearance on the runway. Their electrifying chemistry was a treat to watch. From walking together to looking into each other’s eyes, Sara and Aditya left no stone unturned to steal the attention. Reacting to Ananya and Aditya's video, a fan wrote, "They look much better together." Another added, "After all the rumours and gossip, I wish to see Ananya and Aditya walk down the ramp together." A third comment read, "Omg this pair is damn hot."

Sara-Aditya Roy's film

The duo will be seen sharing screen space in Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro In Dino’, which is billed as an anthology of “heartwarming stories of contemporary couples.” The movie is scheduled to release in March 2024. As several months are left for the release of the film, fans for now can look at the pictures and videos of Sara and Aditya from their ramp walk to check out how good is their chemistry.

(With ANI inputs)

