Karwa Chauth 2023: Five important rituals and customs women must follow on the auspicious day

Karwa Chauth is a special day for married women, marked by unique rituals and traditions. It's a day when women seek to strengthen their marital bond by observing customs that are believed to bring positivity and happiness into their lives. Celebrity Parduman Suri explores the significance of Karva Chauth and the practices that women follow to ensure a successful and prosperous married life.

The Date and Importance of Karwa Chauth:

Karwa Chauth is celebrated on the Chaturthi day of Krishnapaksha in the month of Kartik. In 2023, it falls on Wednesday, November 1 i.e. today. It's customary for married women to look at the moon and dress in vibrant attire to maintain positive energy throughout the day. However, there are some negative beliefs associated with this day, as per astrology, particularly concerning the Chaturthi tithi. This day is considered inauspicious, and it's advised to refrain from gazing at the moon. Instead, women worship Lord Ganesha and offer water to the moon to counteract any negative effects.

To have a successful Karwa Chauth, women follow several important guidelines:

Sargi: Married women start the day by consuming sargi, a pre-dawn meal prepared by their mother-in-law. This meal includes various items like fruits, sweets, and ingredients for 16 adornments. Consuming sargi is believed to bring wealth and resolve disputes.

Adornments: Women adorn themselves with 16 specific items to enhance their beauty and charm on Karva Chauth.

Positive Mindset: Maintaining a positive mindset throughout the day is crucial. It's believed to have a positive impact on married life.

Clothing Choice: Women are advised to avoid wearing white or black clothes on Karva Chauth.

Apart from the guidelines, there are specific rituals and customs that women observe on this day:

Offering to Lord Ganesha: Women offer five lumps of turmeric to Lord Ganesha, seeking increased financial opportunities.

Gifts for Prosperity: Women exchange vermilion, perfume, saffron, and lentils, symbolizing happiness and prosperity in their married life.

Resolving Disagreements: If there are any disagreements between spouses, women can hide 11 Gomti Chakras in a red box to restore love and dissolve differences.

Feeding Cows: Offering ghee and jaggery to Lord Ganesha and feeding it to cows is believed to bring happiness and prosperity.

Diverting Attention: If a woman suspects her husband's attraction towards someone else, she can write that person's name on dry peepal leaves and burn them with camphor to divert her husband's attention.

These rituals not only strengthen the marital bond but also reflect the rich cultural heritage and beliefs that make Karva Chauth a special and cherished celebration for married couples.

