Karwa Chauth 2023: Fasting tips that will help working women enjoy the auspicious day

The festival of Karwa Chauth is not just about celebrating love and devotion between married couples, but it also holds a special significance for working women. On this auspicious day, married women fast from sunrise to moonrise for the long life and well-being of their husbands. However, fasting can be a bit challenging for working women who have to balance their work responsibilities and household chores. With Karwa Chauth 2023 just around the corner, here are 5 fasting tips that will help working women make the most of this day without compromising their health and productivity.

Plan your meals wisely

As a working woman, it is important to plan your meals wisely during Karwa Chauth. This includes having a nutritious and filling breakfast before starting your fast, as it will provide you with energy for the day ahead. Opt for foods that are high in protein and complex carbohydrates such as eggs, whole grains, and fruits. Also, make sure to hydrate yourself throughout the day by drinking plenty of water and fresh juices.

When it comes to breaking your fast, avoid heavy and oily foods that can make you feel bloated and sluggish. Instead, choose light and nutritious options like fruits, nuts, and salads. It is also advisable to break your fast with a glass of milk or a small bowl of yogurt as they are rich in protein and will help you feel satiated.

Keep yourself busy

One of the biggest challenges for working women on Karwa Chauth is managing their hunger pangs while juggling work responsibilities. The best way to keep yourself distracted from food cravings is to keep yourself busy. Engage in activities that will keep your mind occupied such as completing pending work tasks, reading a book, or spending quality time with family members.

You can also plan your day in a way that allows you to take small breaks and engage in meditation or light exercises like yoga. Not only will this help you stay focused, but it will also give you a sense of calmness and relaxation.

Avoid strenuous physical activities

During Karwa Chauth, your body is already undergoing a fast and it is important to avoid any strenuous physical activities that can make you feel weak and exhausted. As a working woman, it is understandable that you may have a busy schedule, but try to avoid any intense workouts or physically demanding tasks on this day.

Instead, opt for light and gentle exercises like walking or yoga, which will help you stay active without putting too much strain on your body. It is also advisable to take short breaks and rest whenever you feel tired or dizzy.

Keep yourself hydrated

Fasting for the entire day can cause dehydration, which can lead to headaches, dizziness, and fatigue. As a working woman, it is important to stay hydrated throughout the day by drinking water, coconut water, and fresh juices. You can also opt for herbal teas or infused water to keep yourself refreshed and energized.

It is also recommended to avoid caffeinated drinks like coffee and tea as they can dehydrate your body even more. Instead, have a cup of warm milk or herbal tea before starting your fast as it will provide you with the necessary energy and hydration.

Don't overindulge during the evening feast

After a long day of fasting, it can be tempting to indulge in the evening feast with your family and friends. However, it is important to practice moderation and not overeat during this meal. Overindulging in heavy and greasy foods can cause digestive issues and make you feel uncomfortable throughout the night.

Instead, opt for healthy options like fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins. You can also choose to break your fast with a nutritious soup or salad before moving on to the main course. Remember, the key is to nourish your body with healthy and balanced meals after a day of fasting.

