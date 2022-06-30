Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: Significance, Quotes, Wishes, Messages to send on this festival

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TWITTER/@DPRADHANBJP Rath Yatra will be taken out on July 1 and end on July 12

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: The famous Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri, Odisha will be taken out on July 1 from Gundicha temple. After travelling in the city it will return to Jagannath temple on July 12. This year, three massive chariots have been built on which the deities will be carried. This year, lakhs of devotees are expected to come down to the city to pray to the lord and participate in the revelry.

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022 significance

The devotees will gather at the Gundicha temple on July 1 in Puri. The festival has been ongoing since June 14 and now the entire city will soak in the religious spirit of the Lords Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra. As per the holy scriptures, the sister of Lord Jagannath, Subhadra once expressed her desire to visit Puri. Then Jagannath and Balabhadra took their beloved sister Subhadra on the chariot and set out to show the city. He also went to Gundicha's aunt's house and stayed here for seven days. Since then the tradition of taking out Jagannath Yatra is going on. At the fore is the chariot of Balabhadra, behind him is sister Subhadra and at the rear is the chariot of Jagannath. This year Jagannath Yatra will start from July 1 and will end on July 12.

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022 quotes and wishes to share

-- If your strength seems to fail during this auspicious task, just remember Lord Jagannath's brave tasks and let them inspire you.

-- Need God's help to exercise this year? Go join the Rath Yatra and gain god’s blessings as you work out in his name!

-- Many work hard, but only a few would do so much in Lord Jagannath's name. I admire your will.

-- Pain is temporary, but your blessings will last forever, stay strong!

-- During the Rath Yatra you might feel like dying from the pain, but once you complete it, you will feel like you’ve been born again. Bless you.

-- The blisters and bruises on your body will be temporary but the blessing of pulling the rath are permanent, good luck!

-- You have my blessings, as well as god’s as you undertake this trial. Good luck!

