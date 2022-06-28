Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: Significance, important dates, full schedule and rituals of Puri's divine Yatra

Follow us on Image Source : IPSIT PRATIHARI Rath Yatra will begin on July 1 and end on July 12

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: It is a call for all religious people as the Jagannath Rath Yatra is about to begin in Puri, Odisha. The date for the beginning of the three-kilometer yatra from Gundicha temple is July 1. This year, three massive chariots were built on which the deities will be carried among a huge gathering of pilgrims. The three main idols, Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra will appear for the Rath Yatra on July 1. For the last two years, entry for the Rath Yatra in Puri was severely restricted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year the number of devotees who will pull the chariots is expected to be huge.

What happens at Jagannath Rath Yatra?

The devotees will gather at the Gundicha temple on July 1. The festival has been ongoing since June 14 and now the entire city will soak in the religious spirit of the Lords Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra. As the public will be allowed to witness the Rath Yatra after a gap of two years, lakhs of devotees are likely to visit the pilgrim town of Puri. Adequate number of police personnel have been mobilised in the town so that the devotees can have safe darshan of the deities.

What is the significance of Jagannath Rath Yatra?

As per the holy scriptures, the sister of Lord Jagannath, Subhadra once expressed her desire to visit Puri. Then Jagannath and Balabhadra took their beloved sister Subhadra on the chariot and set out to show the city. During this, he also went to Gundicha's aunt's house and stayed here for seven days. Since then the tradition of taking out Jagannath Yatra is going on. At the fore is the chariot of Balabhadra, behind him is sister Subhadra and at the rear is the chariot of Jagannath. This year Jagannath Yatra will start from July 1 and will end on July 12.

