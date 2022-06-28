Kamakhya Temple Reopens: Hundreds of devotees gather after the conclusion of Ambubachi Mela

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SUMITSARASWATSP Kamakhya Temple

Kamakhya Devi temple’s doors reopen to welcome hundreds of devotees to worship the deity. The temple is dedicated to Maa Kamakhya. The holy shrine in the temple houses the Yoni of Goddess Sati and is regarded as one of the most respected Shakti Peetha sites. It is a prime attraction in Guwahati and people visit it from across the world. The temple was closed for three days from June 22 to June 26 for the annual Ambubachi Mela. This three-day carnival falls during the Assamese month of Ahaar. Now, as the doors are open, people are lining up to visit the holy place.

Where is Kamakhya temple is located?

This temple is situated on the Nilachal hills in western Guwahati. The temple is the house of the holy shrine (Garbha Griha) and three other chambers which are Calantha, Pancha Ratna and Natya or Nritya Mandir. The outer walls of the shrine have carved figurines of Gods and Goddesses along with a few sculptures.

About Kamakhya Temple

Kamakhya Temple is dedicated to the mother goddess Kamakhya and was said to be built between the 8th-9th century. This is one of the oldest and most revered centres of Tantric practices. It's the centre of the Kalachara Tantra Marga and the site of the Ambubachi Mela. The temple is made of hybrid architecture which defines the local style called Nilachal.

This place became one of the most important pilgrim destinations for the people of Bengal during the 19th century. In the temple, the primary worship area is the aniconic yoni set in natural stone to date. Other than this, the main temple is surrounded by the seven individual temples dedicated to Mahavidyas of Saktism, three of which are in the main complex.

About the Ambubachi Mela

According to the traditional belief, the temple remains shut for three days because the goddess undergoes her annual menstrual cycle. It is believed that during this time goddess nurturing and feminine energies get transmitted to the devotees. Also, during these days devotees do not do customary puja. But, on the last day, the pind or yoni-like structure is given ritual bathing for purification after the menstrual cycle. This process is followed by customary puja and re-opening of the temple doors. Two types of prasad get distributed with the reopening - Angodak and Angabastra. Angodak is the water coming from the stream and represents body fluid, while Angabastra is the cloth offered to the deity.