International Kissing Day 2023: Know about 7 types of kisses and their meaning

Know about 7 types of kisses and their meaning to celebrate International Kissing Day 2023.

International Kissing Day 2023 is all about celebrating the art of affection and the diverse types of kisses that exist. Whether it’s a light peck on the cheek or an intense mouth-to-mouth embrace, there’s a lot to learn about kissing. So, let’s take a look at some important facts, types of kissing, and their meanings.

First of all, let’s look at some interesting facts about International Kissing Day. Did you know that it’s celebrated every year on July 6th? It’s also known as World Kissing Day and the practice originated in the United Kingdom. The day was adopted worldwide in the 2000s.

Now, let’s dive into the various types of kissing and their meanings. There are seven basic types of kissing that you should know about. Each type has its own unique benefits and meanings.

Eskimo kiss

This type of kiss involves two people pressing their noses together while rubbing them in a circular motion. This type of kiss signifies warmth and affection and is popular among family members.

French kiss

This is one of the most passionate types of kisses that involves two people pressing their lips together while using their tongues to explore each other's mouths. It’s a very emotional type of kiss that expresses strong feelings and desire for one another.

Forehead kiss

This type of kiss is very gentle and sweet. It shows tenderness and care and is usually done to show appreciation or comfort.

Butterfly kiss

This type of kiss involves two people pressing their eyelashes against each other's cheeks while blowing lightly on each other’s skin. It’s a very intimate and romantic gesture that signifies love and admiration between two people.

Single lip kiss

This is an extremely sensual type of kiss that involves one partner gently sucking on the other's lower lip while kissing it lightly with their own upper lip. It’s a sign of great love and passion between two people and often leads to more passionate kisses down the line.

Peck kiss

This type of kiss involves two people quickly pressing their lips together for a brief moment before pulling away again. It’s a very playful gesture that can signify anything from simple friendship to flirting between two people.

Hand kiss

This type of kiss involves taking one’s partner's hand in yours and gently pressing your lips against it as a sign of respect or admiration. It’s a very sweet gesture that shows chivalry and kindness towards another person.

