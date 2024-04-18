Indian whiskey triumphs as world's best single malt at 2024 London Spirits Competition

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Indian whiskey triumphs as the world's best single-malt

Indian whisky has taken the world by storm, claiming the coveted title of best single malt at the prestigious 2024 London Spirits Competition. Godawan Century, a single malt hailing from India, impressed judges with its exceptional quality, scoring a remarkable 96 points and surpassing established Scotch contenders.

As per the tasting notes from the London Spirits Competition, Godawan Century offers strong tropical scents, a gentle taste, and a short finish. It brings a delightful sweetness to the palate, with subtle hints of caramel, charcoal, cinnamon, and anise, leading to a long dry finish.

Diageo India is a subsidiary of global leader Diageo, manufactures Godwan Century whiskey. Talking about how Godawan Century is prepared, Diageo India said, "The heat of over 100°F combined with six-row barley, which requires lesser water, helps create a whisky with an incredible depth of flavour, and a rich and complex character. The aridity means the 'Angel's share' is higher than average in Godawan - leaving behind a whisky with incredible depths of flavour, which is further enhanced by finishing in special casks selectively curated with Indian botanicals.”

This is one of many recognitions for Godawan at the competition. The brand secured a clean sweep, with its Godawan Single Malt Rich and Rounded Artisan Whisky and Godawan Single Malt Fruit and Spice Artisan Whisky both receiving gold medals. This impressive showing solidifies Godawan's position as a leading producer of premium Indian single malts.

What is the 2024 London Spirits Competition?

The London Spirits Competition is a highly respected event, recognised for its rigorous judging process. Spirits are evaluated based on a combination of factors including quality, value, and packaging. Godawan Century's win highlights its exceptional taste profile, offering a unique character distinct from traditional Scotch single malts.

