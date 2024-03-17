India's Ras Malai ranks 2nd best cheese dessert by Taste Atlas, know its step-by-step recipe

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE India's Ras Malai ranks 2nd best cheese dessert, know its recipe

India is a land of diverse cultures, vibrant traditions, and of course, mouthwatering desserts. Among the plethora of sweet delights that adorn the Indian culinary landscape, Ras Malai stands out as a true gem. Recently, it has been ranked as the 2nd best cheese dessert in the world according to Taste Atlas, a leading platform for gastronomic experiences.

Ras Malai, a traditional Indian dessert, is a delightful concoction of soft, spongy cottage cheese balls soaked in a creamy, cardamom-infused milk syrup. The name 'Ras Malai' translates to 'juicy cream' in Hindi, perfectly encapsulating the essence of this delectable sweet. Originating from the eastern regions of India, particularly Bengal, Ras Malai has transcended regional boundaries to become a beloved dessert across the country and beyond. Let's delve into the essence of Ras Malai and explore its step-by-step recipe.

Ingredients:

1 liter full-fat milk

1 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

1 tablespoon lemon juice

A pinch of saffron strands

Chopped nuts for garnish (almonds, pistachios)

Method for preparation of Ras Malai Balls:

In a large pot, bring the milk to a boil.

Once the milk starts boiling, reduce the heat and add lemon juice gradually while stirring continuously.

The milk will curdle, and the whey will separate from the solids (paneer). Turn off the heat.

Strain the mixture through a muslin cloth or fine sieve. Rinse the paneer under cold water to remove any lemony taste.

Squeeze out excess water from the paneer and knead it gently for a few minutes until it forms a smooth dough-like consistency.

Divide the paneer dough into small equal-sized balls and flatten them slightly between your palms.

Method for preparation of Milk Syrup:

In a wide pan, bring the sugar and water to a gentle boil until the sugar dissolves completely.

Add cardamom powder and saffron strands to the syrup, allowing the flavors to infuse.

Gently drop the paneer balls into the simmering syrup.

Cover the pan and let the Ras Malai cook on low heat for about 15-20 minutes until the balls double in size and become soft and spongy.

Assembly of Ras Malai Balls into Milk Syrup:

Once the Ras Malai balls are cooked, remove them from the syrup and allow them to cool slightly.

Transfer the balls to a serving dish and pour the remaining syrup over them.

Garnish with chopped nuts and a few saffron strands for an elegant touch.

Chill the Ras Malai in the refrigerator for a couple of hours before serving for the best taste.

