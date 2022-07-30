Hariyali Teej 2022: Latest and easy mehendi designs you should try on this auspicious festival

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Hariyali Teej mehendi designs

Hariyali Teej 2022: Observing fast on Sawan special Hariyali Teej holds great significance in Hindu mythology. The festival, which is observed with much excitement and opulence, commemorates the marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. On this day, a wife observes fast for the long life of her husband and to acknowledge love and fulfillment in their married life. Also known as Shravani Teej, Choti Teej, this day is regarded as a significant event for married women. Unmarried women too are known to fast to find a good husband.

To celebrate the festival, women wear new clothes, preferably green-coloured dresses and bangles because it holds a special significance. They also apply Henna aka Mehendi on their hands. If you want to apply Mehendi onto your hands, then here are some beautiful designs.

ALSO READ: Hariyali Teej 2022: Date, Shubh Mahurat, Puja Vidhi and Auspicious yoga being formed

Read More Lifestyle News