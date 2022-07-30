Hariyali Teej 2022: Date, Shubh Mahurat, Puja Vidhi and Auspicious yoga being formed

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Hariyali Teej 2022

Hariyali Teej is an auspicious festival celebrated in the northern states of India. This year, it is being celebrated on July 31. Married women keep fasts for the long lives of their husbands during this festival, which is also called by the names Shravani Teej, and Saawan Teej. Observed in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand, the festival is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Hariyali Teej 2022: Shubh Mahurat, Puja Vidhi

On this day, married women keep a Nirjala fast for the long life of their husbands, while unmarried girls fast for getting a good groom. Hariyali Teej is celebrated on Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Sawan. This festival is a sign of the reunion of Goddess Parvati and Mahadev.

This year, Ravi Yoga is also being formed on the auspicious festival, which will add more importance to it. Ravi Yoga will be there from 02:20 pm on 31st July to 06:04 am on 1st August. This festival is considered very sacred for married women.

Do's and Don'ts to be followed by married women on Hariyali Teej:

Married women dress up as brides on this day and worship Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiv. On Hariyali Teej, women must sing folk songs after worship. This brings positivity around them. The tradition of swinging on the Hariyali Teej is going on for centuries. The women observe fasts till they see the moon which signifies the unification of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. To celebrate the festival, women wear new clothes, preferably green-coloured dresses and bangles because it holds a special significance. The green colour is considered a symbol of unbroken good fortune. While worshiping Teej Mata, offer her 16 types of makeup, which should include Mehendi, Mahavar, Kumkum, Sindoor, Bangles, Chunari, Saree, Jewellery, floral garland etc. After the worship of Hariyali Teej, Prasad is given to her mother-in-law and her blessings are taken. If you keep this fast for your husband, then try not to argue with him on the day of the fast. If you have health problems, then you should pray to Goddess Parvati.

Read More Astrology News