Happy Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Quotes, SMS, HD Images & Wallpapers to wish your loved ones

Happy Janmashtami 2022: The Hindu festival of Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna. The festival is celebrated all across India with great enthusiasm. This year, it falls on August 18. The devotees will celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna at midnight by singing folklores and songs. Krishna-Bhakts observe a full-day fast for Gokulashtami, and the birth of Lord Krishna is celebrated on the next morning with Dahi Handi.

Lord Krishna was born to Vasudeva and Devaki at midnight on this auspicious day and is a very important celebration in the Vaishnavism tradition of Hinduism. Every Hindu household decorates palkis and makes Chappan bhog to offer the god and celebrate his arrival.

On this special occasion, wish your loved ones with Janmashtami quotes, messages, and pictures that can be sent on WhatsApp or uploaded on Facebook or Instagram.

Happy Janmashtami 2022: Wishes and Quotes

Yashoda ke KRISHNA ke, Radha ke SHYAM ke, Gwalon ke KANHA ke, Gopion ke MAKHAN CHOR ke, Janamdin ki hardik shubh kamnayen

This Janmashtami, let's celebrate the birth of Kanha ji with lots of joy and happiness. Wishing you and your family a very happy Janmashtami on this auspicious day!

Nand Ke Aanand Bhayo, Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki Haathi Ghoda Palki, Jai Ho Nand Lal Ki Jai Shri Krishna!

May Lord Krishna steal all your tensions and worries… And give you all the love, peace, and happiness on this holy occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

On this day, the lord was born and since then, he has always fought the darkness with the light. Let’s worship and celebrate the valour of lord Krishna today!

May you and your family be always filled with happiness, prosperity and good health. The lord will make everything right.

May Krishna's blessings bring you good fortune and good health! Happy Janmashtami!Jai Shri Krishna!

Trust in lord Krishna will take us from the land of evil to the land of consciousness and beyond. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

May the lord guide you to success and happiness. Have a great Krishna Janmashtami.

Happy Janmashtami 2022: HD Images and Wallpapers

