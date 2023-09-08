Follow us on Image Source : PTI Artist Juheb Khan creates unique charcoal portraits of world leaders at G20 Summit.

The G20 Summit is an annual summit between the world’s 20 most powerful countries to discuss global economic and financial issues. At this year’s G20 Summit, something unique happened – Artist Juheb Khan from Uttar Pradesh has been invited to showcase his artwork to world leaders.

Juheb is a self-taught artist who works mainly with charcoal portraits. His artwork was inspired by his own family and the culture of his home state. He is known for his unique approach to portraiture, combining traditional Indian techniques with a modern aesthetic. His works have been featured in numerous galleries and exhibitions around India and abroad.

At the G20 Summit, Juheb showcased his incredible charcoal portraits of some of the world’s most influential leaders along with the portrait of PM Modi. He created stunning portraits of US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other leaders.

According to the PTI reports, when asked about his artwork, he said, "I have been creating charcoal portraits of all the events that are taking place in the country from time to time. I have made a charcoal portrait related to the G20 summit which encompasses of all the state heads of all the countries along with our Prime Minister Narendra Modi standing and welcoming them. By this art I just want to convey this message that the whole world is our family and 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' has also been written along with this portrait."

The portraits created by Juheb were not only aesthetically pleasing but also captured the personalities of the world’s leaders. Juheb spent months researching each leader to accurately portray their character and spirit in his charcoal portraits. His artwork will certainly leave a lasting impression on all who will attend the summit.

Juheb’s artwork is a wonderful example of how art can be used to bring people together and create meaningful connections. His work at the G20 Summit was meant to celebrate diversity and unity among nations around the world. It was also meant to serve as an inspiration to young artists everywhere, reminding them that if they work hard enough, they too can achieve greatness.

(With PTI Inputs)

