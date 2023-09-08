G20: Meet 2 tribal Odisha women who will talk about millet cultivation at Bharat Mandapam

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Tribal women from Odisha to share insights about millet cultivation at G20 Summit.

Tribal women from Odisha have been invited to the G20 Summit in New Delhi to share their insights about millet cultivation. This is a historic moment for these women, who have worked hard in the fields for generations without recognition. The summit will provide them with a platform to share their knowledge and experience with world leaders and policymakers.

A 36-year-old tribal woman farmer, Raimati Ghiuria from Odisha’s Bhumia community and a 45-year-old tribal woman farmer Subasa Mohanta of Matiagarh village of Mayurbhanj district have been invited to participate in the G20 summit on September 9 and 10.

Raimati has preserved more than 72 traditional varieties of indigenous rice and more than 30 varieties of millets.

About her G20 participation, she said, “I am very much delighted to attend the G20 summit. I have heard that leaders of at least 20 nations will participate in the meeting and I will showcase the kundra bati madia (finger millets) and the tribal method of cultivating it.”

While Subasa Mohanta said," Millet is very beneficial for health. It works as a preventive against various diseases. I thank the state government and Centre for giving me this opportunity.”

Millets are an important source of nutrition for people living in remote parts of India, and Odisha is no exception. Tribes like Saura, Bonda, Gadaba, and Kondh are known for their traditional practices of millet cultivation. These tribes have been cultivating millets for centuries, but the global spotlight has only recently started to shine on them.

At the G20 Summit, the tribal women of Odisha will be able to showcase their traditional farming practices and explain how they can be incorporated into modern agricultural systems. They will demonstrate how millets are grown and harvested, and how they can be used to provide food security in areas where traditional grains are not readily available. They will also explain how their methods are helping to preserve local biodiversity and improve soil fertility.

The tribal women from Odisha will also share their knowledge about sustainable farming practices that can be used to protect the environment. These practices include using natural fertilizers such as plantain leaves and cow dung and using traditional techniques such as crop rotation. They will also discuss how traditional techniques can help reduce soil erosion and conserve water. This is especially important in an age of climate change when proper land management is essential for sustaining food production.

The G20 Summit is an excellent opportunity for tribal women from Odisha to share their insights about millet cultivation with global leaders and policymakers. Their knowledge and experience can help shape future policies that promote food security, environmental sustainability and gender equality.



