Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Four surgical methods to remove permanent tattoos, along with prices

Tattoos are a fantastic way to narrate a tale, perception, or belief. They also represent principles, personalities, and sometimes remembrance. In most cases, they include the names of our loved ones! However, tattoos sometimes become a nuisance. Being a trigger for regrettable memories or premature judgements, removing permanent tattoos can be painful. Fortunately, it is possible to remove permanent tattoos in a variety of ways.

Permanent tattoos can be difficult to get rid of, but surgical techniques are the most effective, safest, and expensive ways to remove them.Learn about how to get rid of permanent tattoos:

Cryosurgery (Rs. 4000–10,000):

This technique to get rid of tattoos involves reducing temperatures in the tattooed area by using liquid nitrogen or other freezing agents to numb it. Once the tattoo pigment has faded, the skin is peeled off. Cryosurgery might be painful, and people with sensitive skin should avoid it.

Laser Treatment (Rs. 2000–5000 per session):

Laser tattoo removal is a popular way to get rid of permanent tattoos. It involves breaking the ink pigment by shining a strong light beam on the skin, with black pigments responding better to laser treatment than coloured ones. It may take 4-5 sessions or even more.

Intense Pulsed Light Method (Rs. 40000–200000):

The top layer of skin is removed, and the tattoo's colour pigments are broken down using a broad spectrum of light. This technique is ideal for treating larger tattoos, as it is far less painful than laser treatment. However, it is not recommended for darker skin tones, as hypopigmentation could result from the permanent elimination of colour.

Dermabrasion (Rs. 3000–5000 per sitting):

Dermabrasion is a method of skin resurfacing that involves sanding down the tattooed skin with a spinning abrasion brush. To minimise bleeding, one should not use painkillers, and the tattoo may need to be removed over multiple sessions. The size of the tattoo affects the outcome.

Read More Lifestyle News