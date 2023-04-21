Eid al-Fitr 2023: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages, HD Images, Facebook Status and Greetings

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Happy Eid al-Fitr 2023 to you and your family!

Eid al-Fitr 2023: After the chand raat on April 21, Muslims in India are gearing up to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on April 22. The crescent moon was seen marking the end of the fasting month of Ramzan on Friday. The Muslim religious scholars, including India Union Muslim League (IUML) state president Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, said that since the crescent moon was not seen on Thursday, Eid would be celebrated on Saturday. Eid is a very auspicious celebration for Muslims all over the world. The ninth month in the Islamic Lunar Calendar is Ramadan and the tenth is Shawwal whose first day is marked as the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr or Meethi Eid across the world.

During this 30-day period (Ramadan), Muslims offer prayers and wish for their family's good health. At the end of this fasting period, Eid is celebrated to mark a new beginning. If you are staying away from your loved ones and looking for heartfelt wishes and quotes and images to send your greetings to them, have a look at them here-

Eid al-Fitr 2023: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages

May the God Almighty open the doors of happiness for you and fulfil all your dreams. Eid Mubarak to you and your family!

There's no greater blessing than that of Allah, there's no greater happiness than that of attaining pure bliss. Eid Mubarak to you and your family!

Eid is the day of sacrifice, rejoice, bliss and commitment to Allah's orders. Happy Eid al-Fitr!

When I can’t reach out to people close to me, I always remember them in my prayers. May Allah’s blessings always be with you and your loved ones. Eid Mubarak!

No matter what troubles you face in life, always remember that Allah is there with you to guide you. Wishing you a very happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2023!

Wishing you a prosperous and joy-filled Eid, filled with moments of laughter, love, and togetherness. Eid Mubarak!

I’d want to thank our Almighty Allah this Eid for giving me the most beautiful family possible. I adore you, and happy Eid!

We may be miles apart, but you'll always be in my prayers. Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2023!

Eid al-Fitr 2023: HD Images and Wallpapers

Image Source : FREEPIKHappy Eid al-Fitr 2023 to you and your family!

Image Source : FREEPIKHappy Eid al-Fitr 2023 to you and your family!

Image Source : FREEPIKHappy Eid al-Fitr 2023 to you and your family!

Image Source : FREEPIKHappy Eid al-Fitr 2023 to you and your family!

Image Source : FREEPIKHappy Eid al-Fitr 2023 to you and your family!

Image Source : FREEPIKHappy Eid al-Fitr 2023 to you and your family!

Happy Eid al'Fitr 2023!

DON'T MISS

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Is Salman Khan's movie a Eid 2023 treat?

Top 10 Salman Khan's Eid releases before Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and their box office report

Read More Lifestyle News