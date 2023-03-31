Drink plenty of water, sleep to eating before a drink: Know how to Get over a hangover

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Getting over a hangover: steps to take

Hangovers are a common and unpleasant consequence of a night of drinking. Symptoms such as headaches, nausea, and fatigue can make it difficult to function the next day. However, there are ways to reduce the likelihood of experiencing a hangover.

Drink plenty of water

A major contributor to hangovers is dehydration, which occurs when the body loses more fluids than it takes in. Since alcohol is a diuretic, it promotes urine production and can result in dehydration. To avoid this, make sure you drink plenty of water before, during, and after drinking alcohol. This will help keep you hydrated and reduce the severity of hangover symptoms.

Eat before drinking

Drinking on an empty stomach can lead to a more rapid absorption of alcohol, making you more susceptible to a hangover. Hence it is important you eat a meal before drinking. Eating foods that are high in protein and healthy fats can help slow down the absorption of alcohol and reduce the severity of hangover symptoms.

Pace yourself

Drinking too much too quickly can increase the likelihood of a hangover. Drinking slowly and alternating alcoholic drinks with non-alcoholic beverages can help you stay hydrated and reduce the impact of alcohol on your body.

Choose lighter-colored drinks

Dark-colored drinks such as red wine and whiskey contain more congeners, which are toxic chemicals produced during the fermentation process. These can contribute to hangover symptoms. Choosing lighter-colored drinks such as vodka or white wine can help reduce the severity of hangover symptoms.

Take breaks

Taking breaks from drinking can help your body process the alcohol and reduce the likelihood of a hangover. Try to take a break every hour or so and drink water or a non-alcoholic beverage. This will help keep you hydrated and reduce the impact of alcohol on your body.

Get enough sleep

Alcohol can disrupt your sleep patterns, leading to fatigue and exacerbating hangover symptoms. Getting enough sleep can help your body recover from the effects of alcohol and reduce the severity of hangover symptoms. Try to get at least 7-8 hours of sleep after a night of drinking.

By following these tips, you can enjoy a night of drinking without suffering the next day.

