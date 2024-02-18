Deodorizer to Insect Repellent: 5 ways to repurpose used lemons

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 ways to repurpose used lemons

Lemons are not only a versatile fruit in cooking and beverages but also have numerous household uses beyond their juice. After squeezing lemons for their refreshing juice, don't discard the remaining rinds! Instead, consider these 5 creative ways to reuse squeezed lemons, reducing waste and maximizing their potential around the house.

Natural cleaning agent:

Lemon peels contain natural oils and citric acid, making them an excellent eco-friendly alternative to chemical-laden cleaning products. Place used lemon rinds in a jar and cover them with white vinegar. Let the mixture sit for a week, then strain out the liquid. Dilute this lemon-infused vinegar with water to create an effective all-purpose cleaner for countertops, sinks, and glass surfaces. The acidity of lemons helps break down grease and grime while leaving behind a fresh citrus scent.

Deodorizer:

Unpleasant odours in the refrigerator, garbage disposal, or trash bin can be neutralised with leftover lemon peels. Simply toss a few pieces of squeezed lemon rind into these areas to absorb odours and leave behind a clean fragrance. For an extra boost of freshness, sprinkle baking soda onto the lemon peels before placing them in the desired location. Replace the lemon peels every few weeks to maintain a pleasant scent.

Skin brightener:

Lemon peels contain antioxidants and vitamin C, which can help brighten and exfoliate the skin. Instead of throwing away squeezed lemon rinds, rub them gently on your elbows, knees, or any other rough patches of skin. The natural acids in lemons can help remove dead skin cells and promote a smoother, more radiant complexion. Rinse off any residue after a few minutes and moisturize as usual.

Flavour enhancer:

Even after squeezing out their juice, lemon peels can still impart flavour in cooking and baking. Grate or finely chop the zest of squeezed lemon rinds and add them to marinades, salad dressings, or baked goods for a burst of citrusy freshness. Lemon zest can also be dried and stored for later use, ensuring you always have a supply of flavour-enhancing ingredients on hand.

Insect repellent:

The strong scent of lemon is a natural deterrent for many insects, including ants and mosquitoes. Place leftover lemon peels near entry points such as doors and windows to help keep bugs at bay. You can also rub lemon peels directly onto your skin to help repel mosquitoes during outdoor activities. For an added boost, combine lemon peels with other natural repellents such as cloves or peppermint leaves.

