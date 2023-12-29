Chandra Grahan 2024: First lunar eclipse of the year to occur on Holi, know when Sutak period starts

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Chandra Grahan 2024: First lunar eclipse of the year to occur on Holi

According to astrology, the first lunar eclipse of the year is going to occur on the day of Holi in the new year. If we talk about the total duration of this eclipse on Monday, March 25, it is going to last for about 4 hours. It is going to last from 10.41 am to 3.01 pm. During the eclipse, the Moon is going to be in Virgo. Let us know in detail how astrologically important this astronomical event is going to be.

Where will the eclipse be visible?

According to astrology, wherever the lunar eclipse is visible, its effect is considered to be there only. Therefore Sutak is also considered valid there. Let us tell you that the lunar eclipse is not going to be visible in India, but its effect will be seen in Australia, Africa, North America, South Africa, the Atlantic Ocean, the Pacific Ocean, and many other places.

Will Sutak be valid?

Due to the lunar eclipse not being visible in India, Sutak will also not be valid. According to astrology, in the year 2024, the first lunar eclipse will occur on March 25, while the second lunar eclipse will occur on September 18. Talking about the duration of this eclipse, it will start at 6.12 in the morning and will last till 10.17 in the morning. The effect of the second lunar eclipse will also not be seen in India. Because of this, even Sutak will not be valid. This is the reason that there will be no prohibition on doing any kind of auspicious or religious work.

Let us tell you that the second lunar eclipse will be seen in Europe, North and South America, South and North Africa, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Arctic Ocean. ​

