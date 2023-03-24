Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 3: Worship Maa Chandraghanta; Know time, Puja Vidhi, and Mantra

Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 3: Navratri is a nine-day festival celebrated in the honour of Goddess Durga, commemorating her nine incarnations with jubilant celebrations. After worshipping Maa Shailputri on the first day and Maa Brahmani on the second, the third day of the Navratri is dedicated to Maa Chandraghanta, the married manifestation of Maa Durga. According to Hindu belief, Goddess Chandraghanta reigns over the planet Shukra.

History and Significance

Chandraghanta is a Sanskrit term which refers to "one with a bell-shaped half-moon." Being Maa Durga's third incarnation, Maa Chandraghanta adorns a half-moon on her forehead, hence she is known by this name. Hindu Mythology holds the belief that Maa Durga began wearing a half moon on her forehead after she got married.

As per Drake Panchang, the 3rd day of Chaitra Navratri's tritiya tithi begins at 6:20 PM on March 23 and ends at 4:59 PM on March 24 , being the most fortunate time to worship Maa Chandraghanta.

Maa Chandraghanta: Puja vidhi

Wake up early at Brahma Muhurat and clean your home. Begin the puja while lighting a diya with desi ghee and reciting the mantra Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah. After that, present Maa Chandraghanta with flowers, fragrance, incense, akshat, vermilion, and milk-based delicacies. Do Durga Saptashati, Durga Chalisa, and aarti after that.

Maa Chandraghanta: Puja Mantra

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Chandraghanta Rupena Samsthita। Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah

Om Devi Chandraghantayayi Namah Pindaj Pravaarudh chandkopastrkairyuta

Prasadam Tanute Madhyam Chandraghanteti vishrutaa

Maa Chandraghanta: Bhog

Kheer is offered as a bhog during the puja to Maa Chandraghanta. She bestows grace, courage, and strength upon her worshippers. Maa Chandraghanta grants resoluteness, divinity, and purity to resolve issues and lead a fulfilling life. Perform the rituals on appropriate timings and seek blessings from Maa Chandraghanta.

Read More Lifestyle News