Chaitra Navratri 2023: Best wishes, Images, greetings, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp Statuses

Chaitra Navratri 2023: The festival of Navratri is celebrated by the Hindus twice a year. Chaitra Navratri which generally falls in the spring season is the first one which is also known as Vasant Navratri. The second Navratri, according to the Georgian calendar is generally celebrated during the autumn season and is called the Sharad Navratri. The festival of Chaitra Navratri begins on March 22 and ends on March 30. Devotees of Maa Durga are here up to celebrate the nine-day-long festival by worshipping the Goddess Durga and her different avatars. She is known to be a Shakti and eliminated the negative powers just like the demon Mahishasura.

Each day of Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to the nine avatars of Goddess Shakti, and on the last day, people observe Ram Navami - Lord Ram's birth. Chaitra Navratri starts on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar and falls in March or April. It also marks the Hindu New Year.

Chaitra Navratri 2023: Wishes, Messages and Greetings

Chaitra Navratri 2023: Images, Facebook and WhatsApp Statuses

