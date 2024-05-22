Buddha Purnima and Buddha Jayanti: Know the difference between both the auspicious festivals

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the difference between Buddha Purnima and Budda Jayanti.

The celebration of Buddha Purnima and Buddha Jayanti are two of the most significant events in the Buddhist calendar. These auspicious festivals commemorate the birth, enlightenment, and passing away of Siddhartha Gautama, better known as Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. While both festivals have a similar significance, some differences between them are worth knowing.

What is the difference between Buddha Purnima and Buddha Jayanti?

Buddha Purnima, also known as Vesak or Buddha Day, is celebrated on the full moon day in the month of Vaisakha (April-May) according to the Hindu lunar calendar. This year, it falls on May 23. On this day, Buddhists all around the world come together to pay homage to Lord Buddha and his teachings. It is believed that Lord Buddha is the 9th incarnation of Lord Vishnu, who was incarnated 5 thousand years ago. On Buddha Purnima, people of the Hindu religion worship Buddha incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Therefore, it is considered a triple celebration of life and enlightenment.

On the other hand, Buddha Jayanti is celebrated on the day of Buddha's birth according to the Gregorian calendar, which usually falls in April or May. This year it falls on May 23. Unlike Buddha Purnima, Buddha Jayanti focuses solely on the birth of Buddha. It is believed that Buddha was born in Lumbini, Nepal, over 2,500 years ago on this day.

Rituals of both auspicious festivals

On this day, devotees visit temples and monasteries to offer prayers, light incense sticks and candles, and make offerings of flowers and fruits to the statue of Buddha. They also participate in meditation sessions and listen to sermons or discourses on Buddha's teachings. Many people also practice acts of kindness and generosity, such as donating food or money to the less fortunate.

One of the most significant rituals of Buddha Purnima is the pouring of milk or sweetened water over the statue of Baby Buddha to mark his birth. This ritual symbolizes purity, new beginnings, and hope for a better future. Devotees dress in white as a sign of purity and abstain from eating meat on this day.

The celebrations for Buddha Jayanti are similar to those of Buddha Purnima, but they are more focused on the birth of Buddha. Devotees perform rituals like the pouring of milk or sweetened water and visit temples and monasteries to offer prayers. They also decorate the temples and statues of Buddha with flowers and lights to mark the joyous occasion.

The significant difference between Buddha Purnima and Buddha Jayanti

Buddha Purnima is celebrated in countries where Buddhism is practised, such as India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Japan. However, Buddha Jayanti is celebrated globally by Buddhists and non-Buddhists alike. It has become a popular festival in many countries, including the United States, Canada, and Australia, where Buddhism has a notable presence.

The celebration of both Buddha Purnima and Buddha Jayanti holds great significance in the Buddhist community. These festivals not only honour the life and teachings of Buddha but also serve as a reminder to follow his teachings and strive towards enlightenment. Moreover, they also promote peace, compassion, and unity among people of different backgrounds and beliefs.

ALSO READ: When is Buddha Purnima 2024? Know date, history, significance and more