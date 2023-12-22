Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE 5 ayurvedic kadhas to get rid of cold and cough

Ayurveda, the ancient system of medicine rooted in India, offers a treasure trove of natural remedies to combat common ailments. Among its renowned remedies are Ayurvedic kadhas, herbal concoctions crafted to alleviate symptoms of cold and cough. These traditional brews harness the power of herbs and spices to boost the immune system, soothe irritated throats, and provide relief from the discomfort of seasonal illnesses. Here are the 5 kadhas that help you fight against cold and cough.

Tulsi kadha:

Tulsi, revered for its medicinal properties, takes centre stage in this kadha. Boil a handful of fresh tulsi leaves in water, and add a pinch of black pepper and ginger. This potent combination helps to clear respiratory congestion, reduce inflammation, and provide relief from cough.

Ginger and turmeric kadha:

Combining the anti-inflammatory properties of ginger and turmeric, this kadha is a powerhouse against cold symptoms. Boil sliced ginger and a teaspoon of turmeric in water, add honey and lemon for flavour. This kadha not only eases throat irritation but also boosts the body's natural defences.

Cinnamon and clove kadha:

Cinnamon and clove are known for their antimicrobial properties. Boil a few cinnamon sticks and cloves in water, and add a dash of honey. This kadha helps relieve congestion, reducing phlegm, and providing warmth to the body during cold weather.

Mulethi kadha:

Liquorice has been used in Ayurveda for its soothing properties. Boil liquorice root in water, strain, and consume with honey. This kadha is effective in reducing cough and throat irritation, while also acting as an expectorant.

Ajwain and black pepper kadha:

Ajwain and black pepper are excellent for respiratory health. Crush ajwain seeds and black pepper, boil in water and strain. This kadha helps in relieving nasal congestion, promoting easy breathing, and expelling mucus.

Read More Lifestyle News