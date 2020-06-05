Image Source : INSTAGRAM/INDOORJUNGLEDECOR World Environment Day 2020: 5 indoor plants that will purify air in your home

June 5 marks the World Environment Day which is celebrated all around the globe to raise awareness amongst the public. First celebrated in the year 1974 in Spokane, USA, with the theme 'Only One Earth,' the day was established by the United Nations General Assembly in the year 1972 on the first day of the Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment. The theme of the day for this year talks about biodiversity – a concern that is both urgent and existential. The official website states, "The emergence of COVID-19 has underscored the fact that, when we destroy biodiversity, we destroy the system that supports human life. By upsetting the delicate balance of nature, we have created ideal conditions for pathogens - including coronaviruses - to spread." Due to the current coronavirus lockdown, air quality has increased all over the world due to a decrease in air pollution levels. However, as the lockdown eases, it becomes crucial for all of us to breathe in the air which is clean and free of toxins. On World Environment Day, enlisting 5 indoor plants which will help in purifying the air in your house.

Check them out:

1. Money Plant

Image Source : INSTA Money Plant

A solid plant with heart-shaped leaves, money plant is a typical indoor plant. This low upkeep plant is most loved for a valid justification - it releases oxygen in the evening time and is great for sifting the air. Apart from this, it beautifies your house.

2. Tulsi Plant

Image Source : INSTA Tulsi Plant

Widely known for its health benefits, the plant of Tulsi or the Holy Basil helps in working as an air-purifier. It takes a little sunlight for its growth and can help in the removal of harmful toxins

3. Snake Plant

Image Source : INSTA Snake plant

It served the purpose of beautification along with the purification of the air. Known as Mother-In-Law's tongue, the snake plant can be kept on a window where the sunlight falls and soon it will spread its magic. It is known for removing toxins like formaldehyde, nitrogen oxide, benzene from the air.

4. Gerbera Plant

Image Source : INSTA Gerbera Plant

Do you want a plant with beautiful flowers and air purifying qualities? Gerbera is the perfect choice for you as it can grow with minimal care. Even NASA Clean Air Study proved that Gerbera helps in the removal of volatile organic pollutants from the air.

5. Areca Palm

Image Source : INSTA Areca Palm

Ferns n Petals states that Areca Palm is helpful as it absorbs harmful gases like formaldehyde and benzene from the air. Not only does it filters the air but it also helps in adding moisture. It requires partial shade to grow well and is the best choice for an indoor plant.

Happy Planting!

