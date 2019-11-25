Now an app to provide ideas to improve the 'parenting experience'

Targeting busy parents with babies, Singapore-based start-up KinderPass has launched a mobile app that provides personalised recommendations for early development of children. The firm said the app aims to improve the parenting experience by providing activities and ideas that encourage parent-child bonding and are tailored to the needs of a growing child.

In the first 1000 days, the brain develops at lightning speed and it's crucial to stimulate and nurture these complex neural connections and shape them with a positive environment and experience," said Farha Siddiqui, ClinicalPsychologist, Co-Founder and Head of Content at KinderPass.

Available in both iOS and Android versions, KinderPass has now transitioned from a web-app to a mobile app.

To take the pressure off time-poor parents, we have curated a library of over 300 articles, videos and infographics thatwill organise relevant information parents need to understand their child's development," said Shireen Sultana, Head of Product and Innovation at the start-up.

Claiming that KinderPass activities are carefully designed, reviewed and tested by over a dozen experts in the field of psychology and education, the firm said that its product features are based on scientific research.

