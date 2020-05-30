Will salons, beauty parlours open in June? Know more about Lockdown 5.0

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARMA_SALON_YYC States will take the final calls on the resumption of well and beauty services.

Lockdown 5.0 has come into effect across the country and under the fresh guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday, several restrictions have been eased. One of the relaxations is that salon and beauty services across the country have been allowed to operate. The service providers will have to strictly follow the social distancing norms and take care of hygiene and sanitisation process. However, states will take the final calls on the resumption of wellness and beauty services such as barber shops, spas, salons and parlours.

Earlier cities such as Hyderabad, Gurugram, Una and states like Karnataka, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu allowed salon services to operate with certain guidelines.

But, before you rush to get a beauty treatment, keep a few things in your mind. We have listed some precautions which you should take while you make a visit to salon, spa or beauty parlour. Following the below-mentioned precautions will help you keep infection at bay.

Do not forget to wear a mask before venturing out, especially to a public place like salon. Wear whatever is available-surgical or cotton mask but make sure to cover your mouth and nose.

Don't use towel provided at salons. Take your own if possible.



Ask staff to use clean scissors, comb and other beauty products and equipments.



If any salon member isn't wearing gloves or mask, immediately ask them to do so.



Also, notice if any of them has symptoms of COVID-19 or not.



While taking massage or facial, ask salon member to open a fresh packet.



In case of using medicine or alum to treat a minor cut, think twice about its hygiene.



Most importantly, take prior appointments so that you don't have to wait. In case you have to wait for your turn, make sure to wait outside the salon- if possible, then in your own car.



Make sure to sanitise your hand after getting out of salon. As soon as you enter your home, head straight to the bathroom. Wash your hand for 20 seconds with soap, wash your mask and take bath before doing household chores. Maintain a distance from your family members until you take a bath.

The Central Government has extended coronavirus lockdown till June 30. According to the government, the current phase of re-opening, Unlock 1, will be focussed on the economy. All activities that were prohibited earlier will be opened in a phased manner, barring containment zones.



In Phase I, religious places, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services, shopping malls, will be permitted to open from June 8, 2020. Health Ministry will issue SOPs for the above activities, in consultation with the Central Ministries/ Departments concerned and other stakeholders to contain the spread of COVID-19.

