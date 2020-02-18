India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma shares fitness mantra on his birthday. Watch video

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma turned a year older on Tuesday. The veteran journalist celebrated his birthday with India TV family by cutting cakes. On the occasion of his birthday, Mr. Rajat Sharma expressed his gratitude for the immense love and respect he has been showered with. He also had a special for all his well-wishers on his birthday.

Sharing a fitness mantra, Mr. Rajat Sharma asked everyone to pay the utmost attention to their health and diet. Shedding light on the importance of exercising, India TV Editor-in-Chief urged to spare some time for physical fitness. Exercising not only brings inner happiness but it also reflects on people around you, said Mr. Rajat Sharma.

Watch the video of the birthday celebration below:

#HappyBirthdayRajatSharma | On his birthday, India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief @RajatSharmaLive has a message for you all! pic.twitter.com/Uf2OVzKxzh — India TV (@indiatvnews) February 18, 2020

India TV family wishes India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma a very happy birthday