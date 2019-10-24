Happy Dhanteras 2019: Best Wishes, Status, Wallpapers, Photos, Greetings, Facebook & Whatsapp messages

It's Dhanteras tomorrow and you all would be busy shopping for things that are considered auspicious on this day including gold, silver and a tonne other things. Markets would be flooded with beautiful decorations, rangoli colours and tasty sweets. While you're busy enjoying the festivities, don't forget to miss your friends, family, and colleagues so here are some facebook & WhatsApp messages, SMS, best wishes, statuses, HD images and Greeting to send everyone on Dhanteras:-
May this Dhanteras Celebrations endow you with opulence and prosperity. May Happiness comes at your steps easily. Wishing many bright future in your life. Shubh Dhanteras!
Let’s venerate this festival of Dhanteras by: Worshipping Goddess Lakshmi for wealth; buying utensils to savor tasty meals; investing in silver and gold as jewelry; Light a lamp for impending Diwali; Wearing new clothes and jewelry; Draw Rangoli designs on the pathways including the Goddess’s footprints to mark the arrival of Lakshmi Devi. Happy Dhanteras!
Aaj se aap ke yahan dhan ki barsat ho,
Maa Laxmi ka niwas ho,
Sankat ka nash ho
Sar pe unnati ka taj ho.
Happy Dhanteras.
May this Dhanteras Light up new dreams,
fresh hopes, undiscovered avenues,
different perspectives, everything bright &
beautiful and fill Your days with pleasant surprises and moments.
Happy Dhanteras to you and your family.
Dhanteras
d=dhan
h=health
a=anand
n=nature
t=talent
e=enjoyment
r=romance
a=aitbar
s=subhagya
so HAPPY DHANTERAS 2017
Dear Goddess Lakshmi
Bless the recipient of this message
with thirteen times Dhan
on this Dhan Teras
Happy DhanTeras!
On this auspicious festival, may your life:
Shimmer with Silver;
Shine with Gold;
And dazzle like Platinum!
Happy Dhanteras!
Dinodin badhta jaye apka karobar,
Pariwar me bana rahe sneh aur pyar,
Hoti rahe sada apar dhan ki bochar,
Aisa ho apka DHANTERAS ka tyohar.
