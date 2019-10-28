Bhai Dooj 2019: WhatsApp messages, SMSes, images, Facebook greetings to send your siblings

Putting an end to a long 5 day long festive season of Diwali, Bhai dooj is one of the favourite festivals of Indians. It is celebrated on second Tithi of Shukla Paksha in Kartika month of Hindu calendar. Very similar to Rakshabandhan, Bhai Dooj also celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. Sisters apply vermillion on their brother's foreheads and pray for their well being. Brothers get nice gifts for their sisters and a little nok-jhok is always a part of the scene. On Bhai Dooj this year, send you brother these sweet messages to make his day!

Bhai Dooj 2019 WhatsApp messages, SMSes, images, Facebook greetings:

• May this Bhai Dooj strengthen our bond more than ever and bring you joy and prosperity. Best wishes for Bhai Dooj!

• My brother is my best friend. You stand by me when I am alone you make feel happy when I am low. Thanks for being for me always Dear Brother. Happy Bha Dooj.

• Phoolon ka taron ka sabka kehna hain Ek hazaron main meri Behna hain. Wish you a Happy Bhaidooj.

• You can share your pain, You can share your fears, And you can share your happiness Thanks for being a very understanding brother! Happy Bhaiya Dooj!

• Like the love of Lord Krishna for his sister Subhadra, all brother should love their sister and like the blessings of Subhadra for his brother Krishna, all sisters should always pray for their Brothers.Happy Bhai Dooj.

• Bhai Dooj is festival of prayers from sister to brother, brother's protection for her sister. May this year we all celebrate it with even more love and protection for our sisters and brothers. Best wishes on this Bhai Dooj.

• Dear Brother while putting tikka I pray to God for your peace happiness and prosperity. A warm and loving person like you deserves the best of life. Happy Bhaidooj.

• The pious occasion of Bhaidooj reminds me of the days when we were kids. We fought and made up easily. Those lovely days can not come back but will always stay in my heart. Missing you darling brother on this Bhaidooj.

• God sent in my life a beautiful Angel in your guise Sister. In good times or bad ones you're ready to extend your help and support. Thanks for all you do.

You were always my best friend,

looking out for me, making sure

the path I traveled on was smooth.

Even if I searched the world over,

there cannot be a better brother than you.

Happy Bhai Dooj!

Another Bhai Dooj is here . . .

Another year to live!

To vanish worry, doubt, and fear,

To love and laugh and give!

Bhai Dooj 2019: Images, Facebook greetings:

Happy Bhai Dooj 2019!

Happy Bhai Dooj!