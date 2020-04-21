Earth Day 2020: Why it is celebrated? Importance, significance and theme of this year

Know why is Earth Day celebrated?

Earth Day is celebrated on April 22 every year. The day aims to raise awareness among masses about climate change and global warming. The day inspires to act towards the protection of the environment and focus on the need for conservation. Earth Day is recognised as the largest civic event in the world. Earth Day demands immediate action to be taken to tackle industrial pollution, oil spills, toxic waste disposal and others. 2020 marks 50 years of Earth Day.

Earth Day Importance and Significance

Earth Day was first celebrated on April 22, 1970, when 20 million Americans — 10% of the U.S. population at that time took to the streets to protest against environmental ignorance. Since then it has been an annual event. The credit for this major event goes to US Senator Gaylord Nelson, who rallied the support of people regarding this pressing issue. As a result, environment and earth conservation became a topic of discussion on the national level.

After several years of advocacy and support by activists across the globe, 20 years later Earth Day went global. It gradually gained its prominence. In 2016 several countries around the world agreed to a legally binding Climate Deal at the Paris Climate Conference.

Earth Day 2020 Theme

According to earthday.org: "The theme for Earth Day 2020 is climate action. The enormous challenge — but also the vast opportunities — of action on climate change have distinguished the issue as the most pressing topic for the 50th anniversary. Climate change represents the biggest challenge to the future of humanity and the life-support systems that make our world habitable."

