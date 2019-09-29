After Badrinath, Kedarnath all set to take prayer bookings online

Considered one of the most sacred shrines in India, Kedarnath is all set to take online bookings for prayers after it successfully managed to digitize its 'pooja counter' and provide the devotees with a fully computerised experience. Badrinath shrine already has the online prayer booking system with the help of National Informatics Centre (NIC)

In a report by HT Media, Mohan Prasad Thapliyal, president of BKTC said, “We will take online bookings for prayers at Kedarnath from now on. The work for other phases of the committee’s website will also be completed soon. Looking at the rising number of pilgrims that throng Kedarnath every year, we decided to start the online service.”

Devotees at Kedarnath temple

Harish Gaur, media in-charge of the temple committee, said that since the past two days the NIC team had been working to update the website with the latest facilities and the work was finally completed on Friday. The new options of booking services are on a test-run by the officials to provide a hassle-free experience to the devotees.

Kedarnath mandir is located in the Garhwal Himalayan range near the Mandakini river in Uttarakhand. Due to extreme weather conditions, the temple is open to the general public only between the months of April (Akshaya Tritriya) and November (Kartik Purnima, the autumn full moon). In the chilly winter months, the deities are carried down to Ukhimath and where they are worshiped for the next six months.

Over 9.09 lakh pilgrims have visited Kedarnath shrine this year till Friday and 10.42 lakh have visited Badrinath shrine, breaking previous years’ records. The availability of online booking service will help manage the shrine a lot better.