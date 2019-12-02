Celebrity nutritionist shares Kareena Kapoor's *exact* diet plan for the shoot of song 'Chandigarh Mein'

Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh starrer movie, 'Good Newwz' is all set to release on the 27th of December and we are really excited. The song from the movie titled 'Chandigarh mein' has already released and people are loving it. Kareena is totally stealing the show with her super hot body and moves. She's looking really fit and toned and we now know the reason. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has shared Kareena's full diet in an Instagram post revealing 'ki Kareena akhir khati kya hai?'

In the post, Rujuta has broken down her meal into 8 parts, mentioning in detail the components and dishes that went into her meal. She also shared that this was the diet plan that Kareena followed a week before the shoot of her song, 'Chandigarh mein'. Rujuta also encouraged her followers to eat local, seasonal and traditional food rather than exotic diet and meal plans.

Here's the post:

Sharing the diet plan, Rujuta wrote,

"Shimmer like #kareenakapoor with this simple diet plan. Every time you watch her sizzle on screen, and if you have wondered khaati kya hai, here’s what it is. The exact meal plan that she was on a week before the shoot of the song - Dila do ghar Chandigarh mein. —

M1 - Soaked black raisins with kesar

On rising

M2 - Paratha with chutney

Breakfast

M3 - Nariyal pani with a pinch of sabja seeds (will get rid of bloating)

Mid meal

M4 - Dahi rice & papad

Lunch

M5 - Walnut & cheese

Mid meal

M6 - Banana milkshake

Evening meal

M7 - Khichdi & Dahi OR Suran tikki & veg pulao

Dinner

M8 - Milk or banana milkshake if needed

Bedtime

It’s rather simple to stay in good shape if you take the sustainable route and actually eat local, seasonal and traditional (not just say it in words). And no, she wasn’t gymming for 10 hrs a day. So rein in your imagination. This kind of a meal plan let’s her train approx 4-5 hrs a week and gives her enough energy to work and run her home.

#kareenakapoorkhan #goodnewwz #chandigarh #chandigarhmein

So, now that you know guys, get started on this right away and get the body of your dreams!

