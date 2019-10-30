5 NASA approved air purifying house plants that will help you fight Delhi's pollution

The whole of India celebrated Diwali last week and we can still smell smoke from the crackers in the air. Heavy smog has engulfed the city into a gloomy state of grey and you sure must be worrying about the health of your close ones as well as yourself. We are often asked to plant trees to curb pollution but did you know that not just trees, but house plants are also a great way to counter pollution? The American space agency, NASA released a list of house plants that are effective in purifying the air at homes. Here are a few easily available, hardy, really difficult to kill house plants that will help you fight back air pollution in your homes this year!

Get 'em now!

1. Pothos

Money plant

Commonly known as money plant in most households, this cute creeper is a must-have plant in every home. A great plant for beginners, pothos is a very effective air purifier, helping in significantly reducing the most common house air pollutants including benzene, formaldehyde, trichloroethylene, xylene, and toluene. It is also a very hardy plant that can survive most extreme situations.

2. Sanseveria

Sanseveria

Making for a beautiful home decor element, Sanseveria or snake plant is a very popular house plant for its beautiful snake-like shaded leaves. But not everyone knows that it has brilliant air-purifying capabilities for which it has been included in NASA's list of air-purifying plants. It has been proven to get rid of pollutants like benzene, formaldehyde, trichloroethylene, xylene, and toluene. Being very hardy, this plant can survive not so great sunlight and irregular watering patterns.

3. Peace Lily

Peace lily

A flowering house plant, peace lily is known to bring good luck and health other than its air-purifying properties. It can remove benzene, formaldehyde, trichloroethylene, ammonia, xylene, toluene and several other known pollutants from air. It is a low maintenance plant that blooms profusely during the summer season.

4. Aloe vera

Aloe vera

There are high chances that you might already have this plant in your home. If not, you must get one right now for its air-purifying characteristics as well as million other benefits. Ask your mother and she'll know all about it. Aloe vera is used in million forms in Indian households- from skin treatment packs to even cooking. It is greatly effective in cleaning benzene and formaldehyde from the air, making it an air-purifying boon!

5. Boston ferns

Boston fern

The most beautiful plant out of all house plants, Boston ferns are effective in removing formaldehyde, xylene, toluene, airborne germs as well as moulds, bacterias from indoor air. It can be used as a home decor piece also.