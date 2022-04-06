Why onion and garlic are avoided during Navratri? Know the science behind it

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

Navratri 2022: The auspicious nine days of Navratri are underway and many Hindu devotees will be observing fast during the festival. During these nine days many also give up on onions and garlic. During the entire course of Navratri, many Hindus refrain from eating onions, garlic and non-vegetarian food. But do you know the reason why onions and garlic are not earten during fast? There is mythologic and scientific reason behind this:

Why onions and garlic are forbidden during fast? Mythological reason

According Hindu religion, food has been classified into three categories-

- Raajasic Food

- Taamasic Food

- Saatvik Food.

Those who seek spiritual enlightenment are advised to stay away from Rajasic and Tamasic food as they evoke carnal desires and increase mental lethargy. Onions are also said to produce heat in the body. Therefore, they are avoided during the Navratri fasts. Onion along with garlic is also known as 'Rajogini' that refers to substances that make one lose grip over their instincts, making it difficult to distinguish between your desires and priorities.

The science behind avoiding onion and garlic

On the other hand, there is a scientific reason for avoiding onion, garlic and non-vegetarian food as well. Navratri falls around the months of March and April which usually mark the transition period of the weather. It is said that during this time of seasonal change, our immunity tends to decline and switching to light saatvik food that does not burden your digestive system helps. Eating saatvik food may also help in keeping away from toxins that may result in greasy, heavy or unhealthy food, and eventually cleanses our body of all impurities.

Food you can eat during Navratri fast

Flours and Grains

Buckwheat flour (Kuttu Ka Atta)

Water chestnut flour (Singhade Ka Atta)

Amaranth flour (Rajgira Ka Atta)

Barnyard millet flour (Sama Ke Chawal Ka Atta)

Barnyard millet (Sama Ke Chawal)

Arrowroot flour

Spices and herbs you can consume during Navratri

Cumin

Black pepper

Rock salt

Green cardamom

Cloves

Black peppercorns

Nutmeg

Dried pomegranate seeds

Ginger

Green chilli

Lemons

Carom seeds

Dry mango powder

Red chilli powder

Coriander and mint leaves

Curry leaves

Vegetables to eat during Navratri

Potato

Pumpkin

Sweet potato

Colocasia

Yam

Raw banana

Raw or semi-ripe papaya

Tomatoes

Apart from these, you can also eat fruits, lotus seeds, dry fruits, sabudana, dairy products, sugar, honey, jaggery, tamarind, coconut milk and oil, melon seeds, peanuts and groundnut oil.