Diwali 2023: Why do we eat jimikand or suran on Diwali?

On the occasion of Diwali, many delicious dishes are prepared in the Indian houses. Many people like to eat Jimikand vegetable, also known as Suran on Diwali. In most of the houses, there is a tradition of making Suran curry on the night of Diwali. People often eat their favorite dishes during festivals. But making Jimikand vegetables on Diwali night is directly connected to this festival. Despite having the option of cooking several other delicious dishes on the day of Diwali, people do not forget to eat Jimikand vegetable. However, do you know the real reason for making Jimikand vegetables on Diwali? Also, are you aware of the benefits of eating Jimikand?

Reason behind cooking Jimikand vegetable on Diwali

Consuming Jimikand on Diwali is considered very beneficial for health. According to beliefs, eating Jimikand on Diwali brings happiness and prosperity to the house. The fruit of Jimikand grows again even after cutting it from the root. Due to this it is associated with happiness and prosperity of the families.

Properties of Jimikand

Rich in nutrients, Jimikand is considered to be the best source of anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory elements. Apart from Diwali, the vegetable is often consumed on normal days also. Due to the increasing demand for Jimikand, its cultivation has been started in many places in the country. Let us tell you that the taste of Jimikand is very much like Arabic dates. However, eating it can also causes a burning sensation in the throat of some people. In such a situation, it is better to consume suran in limited quantities.

Benefits of Jimikand

Consumption of Jimikand is considered very beneficial for health. It is said that eating suran improves eyesight. It is rich in nutrients and is also helpful in compensating for the lack of blood in the body. Apart from this, eating Jimikand keeps the digestive system strong and there is no complaint of gas or constipation. It also helps in reducing weight by controlling the metabolism of the body.

