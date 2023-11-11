Superfood Amla: 7 benefits of Indian gooseberry

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 7 benefits of Indian gooseberry

Amla benefits: Amla also known as Indian gooseberry is no less than a superfood. There are many benefits about which people are unaware. Often people either eat Amla whole or they also use Amla juice available in the market, which is considered very beneficial. Today we are going to give you information about the health benefits of Amla.

Benefits of Amla

Beneficial for the skin

Amla is considered very beneficial for the skin. Amla is no less than a gift for those who are troubled by the problem of dull and dry skin. If you make Amla a part of your daily routine, you will see huge changes in your skin. For this you can use Amla juice or you can also eat it whole. Consuming one or two Amla daily is enough.

Beneficial for hair

You must have heard many times that Amla is a wonderful thing for hair and this is absolutely true. Amla works as a tonic for hair. It does wonders for those people who have problem of dandruff, hair breakage and fall or graying of hair. For this you will have to mix Amla juice in Multani Mitti and then apply it on your scalp. Wait for some time and wash your head. This will make the hair soft and supple.

Beneficial for eyes

Carotene is found in Amla which helps in improving eyesight.

Beneficial in diabetes

Amla is also considered very beneficial in diabetes. Such people can include this superfood in their diet every day.

Purifies blood

Amla also works to purify blood. It strengthens the veins and also does not allow them to shrink. Many antioxidants are found in Amla which detoxifies the body. Amla murabba is also considered very beneficial in detoxifying the body.

Cures infection

If you are troubled by viral or bacterial infection then Amla is the best thing for you. It helps the body in fighting infections. You can take Amla by mixing it with two spoons of honey.

Amla increases immunity

Vitamin C is found in good quantity in Amla, which helps in increasing immunity. People who consume Amla and Amla juice daily, their immunity is much better than the immunity of common people.

