Superfood pumpkin: 7 amazing health benefits of Squash

As soon as you hear about Pumpkins, the first thing comes to mind is autumn festivities, spooky carvings and pies. But apart from this, pumpkin is a plump and highly nutrient dense food. It is a variety of squash that provides a range of health benefits.

Let's delve into the benefits of this squash that treasures trove of nutrients, so that you can make this a delicious addition to your diet.

Boosts skin health

Pumpkins contain luetin and zexanthin, antioxidants that can protect the skin from harmful UV rays.

Can lower Cancer risk

Intake of pumpkin has been linked in reducing the risk of cancer. It is high in carotenoid content, which may be responsible in decreasing the risk of breast, stomach, throat and pancreas cancer.

Support for Heart Health

Pumpkin seeds helps in seeds are a great source of magnesium, essential for various physiological processes, including regulating blood pressure.

Helps in vision

In addition to being an immune health superhero and powerful antioxidant, vitamin C helps your eyes, too. It prevents degenerative damage in older adults.

Weight loss

Pumpkins are low in calories but rich in dietary fiber. Foods high in fiber may promote feelings of fullness, potentially reducing overall calorie intake.

Regulates blood sugar levels

Pumpkin might play a role in glucose regulation. It might help in increasing insulin production and improve glucose tolerance, making it a potential ally for those with diabetes.

Maintains bone health

Pumpkin is rich in minerals, including calcium. Calcium helps build and maintain healthy bones and teeth. The vitamins A and C helps in reducing the risk of bone fractures.

